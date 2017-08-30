Kremlin confirms Trump lawyer emailed Kremlin during campaign

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that the Kremlin last year received an email from a lawyer working for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump about building a Trump Tower skyscraper in Moscow.



Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the Trump Organization's chief counsel at the time, Michael Cohen, sent a message to a publicly available Kremlin press-service email address asking for support for a never-realised project to build a Trump Tower in the Moscow City business district.



Trump announced his campaign bid in June 2015 .



VTB said in a statement sent to AFP on Tuesday that "VTB never held any negotiations about financing the Trump tower in Moscow".



During his successful presidential campaign, Trump praised Putin as a strong leader and called for a reset in relations with Moscow, but ties have since deteriorated sharply, with the US imposing fresh sanctions on Russia and Moscow responding by ordering the US embassy to cut its staff to 455 by Friday.

