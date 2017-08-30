Taliban leader strikes moderate tone in holiday message

The leader of the Afghan Taliban said Wednesday his movement poses no threat to minorities or other countries, and that it will bring peace and economic development to the country if foreign forces withdraw.



Akhunzadah says the Taliban now believe in an "inclusive and representative system," and want a "free, independent and progressive" Afghanistan.



The Taliban use the term "Islamic Emirate" to refer to themselves as a government in exile.



Akhunzadah also encouraged businesses to invest in the country and help develop its infrastructure, saying the Taliban supported such efforts in the areas under their control.

...