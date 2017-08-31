After wreaking destruction in Texas, Harvey hits Louisiana

The tropical storm that devastated Texas' Gulf Coast spread to neighboring Louisiana Wednesday, while the U.S. energy hub of Houston remained paralyzed by a record rainfall that also drove tens of thousands of people from their homes. Slow-moving Tropical Storm Harvey has killed at least 20 people and sent 30,000 to shelters since coming ashore Friday near Corpus Christi, Texas, as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years.



Harvey was forecast to drop another 7.5 cm of rain Wednesday, with a storm surge of up to 1.2 meters along the western part of Louisiana's Gulf Coast.



Efforts to reach Port Arthur emergency officials were not immediately successful.



About 300 people who had fled their homes around Lake Charles packed into a civic center that served as an emergency shelter.



As of Wednesday morning, Texas officials said close to 49,000 homes had suffered flood damage, with more than 1,000 destroyed.

...