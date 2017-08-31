Trump says ‘talking is not the answer’ with North Korea

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that "talking is not the answer" to North Korea, after the country upped the stakes in its standoff with Washington by calling for more weapons launches in the Pacific. Trump's morning tweet followed a highly provocative North Korean missile test Tuesday that flew over Japan, a close American ally.



Trump's tweet returned to a familiar theme: The failings of past U.S. administrations to halt North Korea's weapons development over the past quarter-century.



According to the Congressional Research Service, between 1995 and 2008, the U.S. provided North Korea with more than $1.3 billion in assistance: slightly more than 50 percent for food aid and about 40 percent for energy assistance. But since early 2009, the U.S. has provided virtually no aid to North Korea.



The North hasn't made demands for aid, at least publicly, since Trump came into office.



The U.S. also has been maintaining a diplomatic back channel with North Korea.

