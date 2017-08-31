French president faces biggest test yet over labor reform

French President Emmanuel Macron faces his biggest test yet with Thursday's release of a divisive pro-business labor reform that he hopes will secure his legacy and revolutionize the way the French work.



Foreign investors and France's European neighbors are watching Macron's plan closely -- almost as closely as the French workers it will directly affect.



The details of the plan, to be disclosed Thursday in a list of decrees, will determine how far the reform will change the country's stringent labor rules.



A big question Thursday is how much the reform will reduce the power of national collective bargaining, which has long dominated French labor relations -- the reason French unions are so influential despite relatively low union membership.



The French public, however, has quickly lost its excitement about Macron, whose poll ratings have plunged in recent weeks after the government launched labor reform negotiations and announced budget cuts.

...