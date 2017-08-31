Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected

Major dangers for the U.S. Gulf Coast area loomed Wednesday with the threat of major flooding further east near the Texas-Louisiana line and an explosion at a Texas chemical plant as Harvey's floodwaters began receding in the Houston area after five days of torrential rain.



Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, struggled with rising water as the area was pounded with what remained of the weakening storm, while Houston's fire department said it would begin a block-by-block search Thursday of thousands of flooded homes.



The confirmed death toll climbed to at least 31, including six family members -- four of them children -- whose bodies were pulled Wednesday from a van that had been swept off a Houston bridge into a bayou.



Another crisis related to Harvey emerged at a chemical plant about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston.



For much of the Houston area, forecasters said the rain is pretty much over.



At the same time, many thousands of Houston-area homes are under water and could stay that way for days or weeks.



Officials said 911 centers in the Houston area are getting more than 1,000 calls an hour from people seeking help.



Harvey initially came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane in Texas on Friday, then went back out to sea and lingered off the coast as a tropical storm for days, inundating flood-prone Houston.

...