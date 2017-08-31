US air strike kills 13 civilians: Afghan officials

Thirteen civilians from the same family were killed and another 15 wounded in a U.S. air strike on Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan, Afghan authorities said Thursday.



It comes days after Afghan officials said the country's own air force killed up to 13 civilians in separate strikes targeting a Taliban base in the western province of Herat.



The U.S. is the only foreign force currently carrying out air strikes in Afghanistan.



The U.S. military said it has launched an official probe into the incident which comes three weeks after a U.S. air strike allegedly killed 11 civilians in neighbouring Nangarhar province -- charges the Americans have vehemently denied.

...