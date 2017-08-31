German minister favours longer ban on Syrian refugees bringing families

Bild newspaper said this week that internal government estimates showed that about 390,000 Syrians who had been recognised as asylum seekers could request visas for family members when the two-year ban on reunifications expires next March.



A poll conducted by the INSA institute for daily newspaper Bild this week showed that 58.3 percent of Germans opposed family reunifications for recognised asylum seekers, although they are allowed under German law.



The poll showed that 95.8 percent of AfD supporters and 66.8 percent of supporters of the pro-business Free Democrats opposed family reunifications.



Richard Hilmer, head of the Berlin-based Policy Matters think tank, said migration remained a key issue for German voters in the 2017 election.



He said German law allowed family reunifications to help ensure good integration of asylum seekers whose applications were accepted.

...