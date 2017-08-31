France unveils labor reforms in first step to re-shaping economy

French President Emmanuel Macron's government announced reforms to loosen labor regulations and drive down unemployment, drawing criticism from unions but limited support for the street protests that have hindered previous reform bids.



After weeks of negotiations with unions over the summer, the centrist government revealed measures including a cap on payouts for dismissals adjudged unfair and greater freedom to hire and fire.



For decades, governments of the left and right have tried to reform France's strict labor rules, but have always diluted them in the face of street protests.



The reform makes no direct reference to France's 35-hour week but gives employers more flexibility to negotiate deals with employees to work around it.



France's biggest union, the reformist CFDT, said it was disappointed with what amounted to a missed opportunity to improve labor relations.



In a concession to unions, normal severance pay would be increased from 20 percent of one month's wage for each year in a company to 25 percent.

