Pakistan verdict on Bhutto assassination angers supporters

A Pakistani court Thursday sentenced two former police officers to 17 years in prison for failing to protect former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, but the same court acquitted five suspected militants who had confessed to taking part in her 2007 assassination.



Imtiaz said the two former police officers, Saud Aziz and Khurram Shahzad, also had the right to appeal.



The prosecution also said the two police officers did not provide sufficient security to Bhutto after she received death threats from militants.



Babar, the spokesman for Bhutto's party, said the acquittal of the suspected militants "seems a triumph of al-Qaida". He said that while the court convicted the two officers, it did not determine who had ordered them to destroy evidence.

