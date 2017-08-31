South Sudan's sacked army chief 'confined' to Juba home, minister says

South Sudan's former army chief is being confined to his home for security reasons, the country's defence minister said Thursday.



Paul Malong was sacked in May by President Salva Kiir amid resignations by senior generals alleging military abuses and tribal bias as the country's ethnically charged civil war ground on.



The world's youngest nation plunged into civil war in 2013 when Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, fired his deputy, Riek Machar, a member of the rival Nuer community.



The minister also said the president had granted amnesty to Thomas Cirillo Swaka, the most senior officer to defect from the military in the last year.

...