Chilean economic officials resign in blow to center-left coalition

Chilean Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes and two other senior economic officials resigned Thursday in a blow to President Michelle Bachelet's center-left coalition months before presidential and parliamentary elections.



Bachelet said she had accepted the resignations of Economy Minister Luis Felipe Cespedes and Finance Undersecretary Alejandro Micco shortly after Valdes resigned. She said Valdes will be replaced by Nicolas Eyzaguirre, an economist in charge of legislative affairs for the president, while Cespedes will be replaced by Jorge Rodriguez, president of Banco del Estado de Chile.



Valdes' resignation, ahead of the November elections, was seen by some as a blow to the center-left and its candidate Alejandro Guillier, who is generally supportive of Bachelet, and a boost for conservative frontrunner Sebastian Pinera.

...