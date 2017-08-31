US takes aim at Iran over ties to Hamas

The United States Thursday described remarks by a Palestinian Hamas leader boasting of strong military ties with Iran as a "stunning admission" that showed Tehran was violating a U.N. ban on arms exports.



Hamas leader Yahya al-Sinwar, who heads the Palestinian Islamist movement in Gaza, told reporters Monday that Iran was the "biggest supporter" of Hamas's military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.



In a statement, the U.S. mission to the United Nations recalled that Iran is barred from exporting weapons under a key U.N. resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

...