Alexandre Bissonnette cut a low profile as a shy, withdrawn political science student, keen on far-right ideas.



Bissonnette was charged Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder with a restricted weapon after Sunday evening's massacre at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec.



The mass shooting, which was rare for Canada and which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrorist attack," prompted an outpouring of support for the mosque and for the country's 1 million-strong Muslim community.



The apartment is one kilometer from the mosque where Bissonnette allegedly shot worshippers in the back.



This might explain why after allegedly carrying out these murderous acts, Bissonnette fled and called police to turn himself in.



Prior to Le Pen's controversial March 2016 visit to Quebec City, he showed little interest in politics, despite majoring in it at school, his friends told local media.

...