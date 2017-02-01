Some nations affected by U.S. order may stay on list

Nationals from the seven Muslim-majority countries temporarily blocked from entering the United States by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration may not be granted admission any time soon, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Tuesday.



Trump has crushed the most defiant display yet of official opposition to his immigration and refugee restrictions, when he swiftly dismissed acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to defend his executive orders – but resistance continued to spread Tuesday, inside and outside the government.



As Trump defended his sudden executive orders, challenges were mounting on all sides.



Massachusetts Tuesday joined the legal battle against Trump's order banning travel into the United States by citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries.



The legal maneuvers were the latest acts of defiance against executive orders signed by Trump last week that sparked a wave of protests in major U.S. cities, where thousands of people decried the new president's actions as discriminatory.

