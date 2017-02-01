Philippine ministry asks Duterte to clarify military's role in drug war

The Philippine defense ministry asked President Rodrigo Duterte Wednesday to issue an order for the military to play a role in his war on drugs, including granting troops powers to arrest "scalawag" police.



Duterte's police chief instructed the Philippine National Police (PNP) Monday to suspend their anti-drugs operations after the killing of a South Korean businessman by rogue drug-squad police.



More than 7,600 people have been killed since Duterte launched his war on drugs, more than 2,500 in police operations, with many of the remaining deaths attributed to vigilantes and turf wars.



Duterte's spokesman on Tuesday said the president was fully aware of police corruption when he gave police the lead in the war on drugs, but the scale of the narcotics problem was so big that he had no other choice.

