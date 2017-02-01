Australian PM says not sure how many refugees US will accept

Australia's prime minister Wednesday would not say how many refugees from Pacific island camps would be resettled in the United States after President Donald Trump's administration said "extreme vetting" would be used to check their cases.



Questioned about Spicer's comments Wednesday, Turnbull would not say how many refugees the United States could end up accepting.



Almost 400 who came to Australia for medical treatment and then refused to return to the islands are also eligible for resettlement to the United States.



The United States is an attractive option for most asylum seekers who would otherwise prefer to languish in island camps in the hope that Australia will eventually relent and take them in.

