Hollywood unions slam Trump on immigration

Two of the most influential unions in U.S. filmmaking spoke out Tuesday to denounce President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations.



Sunday's SAG Awards -- one of the major ceremonies of Hollywood's annual prize giving season -- was marked by speeches denouncing Trump's immigration policy.



Hours before the ceremony, Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi had said he would not be able to attend next month's Academy Awards thanks to the order.



Farhadi won the best foreign language Oscar in 2012 for his film "A Separation".

...