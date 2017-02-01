Trump looms over EU's Malta summit

Fears that U.S. President Donald Trump's policies pose an existential threat to Europe are set to overshadow EU leaders' talks on multiple crises at a summit in Malta this week.



In an extraordinary sign of concern, EU President Donald Tusk Tuesday ranked Trump along with Russia, China, Islamic extremism and domestic populism as the biggest "threats" to the bloc in its 60-year history.



The letter sets out European Council chief Tusk's thoughts in relation to a debate on the "future of the EU" that 27 of the leaders -- minus British Prime Minister Theresa May -- will have in Malta.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Tuesday for the EU to make more efforts to stabilize Libya.



The Rome summit will set out a roadmap for the EU after Britain leaves -- expected in 2019 -- but Tusk made it clear that the bloc must unite in the face of a host of problems including Trump's unpredictability.

...