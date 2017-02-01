Record year for Myanmar stimulant seizures

Myanmar police made record seizures of synthetic drug tablets last year, data obtained by AFP showed Wednesday, underscoring the country's ongoing and pivotal role as a major global narcotics producer.



Police confiscated a record 98 million tablets, nearly double the 50 million seized in 2015, according to police data.



In addition to the tablets, documents show some 759 kilograms of heroin, 945 kilograms of opium and 2,464 kilograms of pure methamphetamine -- or "ice" -- were seized last year.



Neighboring Thailand Wednesday announced two major drug seizures made during raids last week.

...