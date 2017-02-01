'Abduction' of China tycoon sparks fear in Hong Kong

The mystery over the reported abduction from Hong Kong of a Chinese billionaire deepened Wednesday after a newspaper advert appeared in his name pledging loyalty to China, in a case that has heightened fears over Beijing's meddling.



The whereabouts of financier Xiao Jianhua -- one of China's richest men -- are unclear after reports in overseas Chinese-language media that he was taken from Hong Kong by mainland security agents last week.



Hong Kong police said they had received a request for assistance over a "mainland citizen" Saturday, but that a family member had later retracted it.



They said the person it referred to had crossed a border control point between Hong Kong and China on Friday.



Xiao added in the Ming Pao statement that he was a permanent resident of Hong Kong, as well as holding a diplomatic passport.

...