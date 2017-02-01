India boosts spending on rural poor as cash ban bites

India's finance minister pledged to raise spending on the rural poor and halved the basic rate of income tax in his annual budget Wednesday, seeking to ease the pain of a shock move to ban high-value banknotes.



"My overall approach while preparing this budget has been to spend more in rural areas, poverty alleviation through fiscal prudence," Jaitley said in a speech to parliament.



He said the government would double the income of farmers in the next five years and bring 10 million households out of poverty by 2019 .



On Wednesday Jaitley said the government would slash the basic rate of income tax from 10 percent to five percent.



The government relaxed its fiscal deficit target to 3.2 percent for the financial year 2017/18, citing the increase in government spending, but said it would be back on track for a three-percent deficit the following financial year.

...