Bangladesh booksellers warned not to offend Muslims

Bangladesh's largest bookfair began in Dhaka Wednesday with police warning organizers against selling books that hurt "religious sentiment" in the Muslim-majority country.



The fair has incurred the wrath of Islamist extremists who hacked and critically injured a top secular writer in 2004 and killed a U.S.-based atheist blogger moments after he signed books for readers in 2015 .



Last year a 73-year-old publisher was arrested and his stall at the fair was shut down after a book called 'Islam Debate' triggered protests by Islamists who said the work was offensive to Muslims.

...