Afghan government controls less than 60 percent of country: watchdog

The Afghan government controls less than 60 percent of the country, a U.S. watchdog agency reported Wednesday, after security forces retreated from many strongholds last year.



As of November, the government could only claim to control or influence 57 percent of Afghanistan's 407 districts, according to U.S. military estimates released by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), in a quarterly report to the U.S. Congress.



More than 10 percent of districts are under insurgent control or influence, while 33 percent are contested, according to the report.



Some of the most contested provinces include Uruzgan, with five of six districts under insurgent control or influence, and Helmand, with eight of its 14 districts under insurgent control or influence.

