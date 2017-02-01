EU parliament to take funds from Le Pen salary: source

The European Parliament will shortly begin taking money from the salary of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen to recover funds paid to a party assistant, a parliamentary source said Wednesday.



The parliamentary source in Brussels, who asked not to be named, said the aim was not to punish Le Pen but to recover the funds involved.



The European Parliament is also looking into more than 41,500 euros paid to Thierry Legier, who is Le Pen's bodyguard.



National Front treasurer Wallerand de Saint-Just confirmed Tuesday that Le Pen had refused to repay the funds.

...