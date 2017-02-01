Scandal-hit Fillon eclipsed by Macron, Le Pen in French presidency race: poll

The poll by Elabe pointed to rising support for far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, but it showed centrist Emmanuel Macron most likely to win the presidency -- snatching the position of favorite that Fillon held until last week.



Fillon's score fell by between 5 and 6 points to 19-20 percent.



Elabe predicted Macron would beat Le Pen in the second round with 65 percent of the vote. Should Fillon make the second round, he too would beat Le Pen, but by a lower margin, at 59 percent, Elabe said.



The poll, published Wednesday and covering among about 1,000 people, is the second one to be conducted since the scandal engulfed Fillon's campaign.

...