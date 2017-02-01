Trump travel ban unlawful, could lead to torture of refugees: UN

U.N. human rights experts said Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority states contravenes international law and could lead to people denied asylum being sent home to face torture.



In a statement, the U.N. experts urged the Trump administration to protect people fleeing war and persecution and uphold the principle of non-discrimination based on race, nationality and religion. The United States should not force back refugees, a practice known as refoulement, they said.



The U.N. experts voiced concern that people travelling to the United States could be subject to detention for indefinite periods and ultimately deported.

...