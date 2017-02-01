EU voices 'great concern' over Romania corruption

The EU voiced concern Wednesday over events in Romania, warning the government must not backtrack on the fight against corruption after thousands protested against an emergency government decree slashing penalties for abuses.



Only last week, the Commission had commended Romania for progress made since it joined the European Union to bring its civil society norms up to EU standards, especially in combating corruption.



The EU has carried out what is known as a Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) review on both Romania and Bulgaria since they joined the bloc in 2007 .

