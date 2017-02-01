Lufthansa chief rejects 'subsidies' as he signs Etihad deal

The Lufthansa chief Wednesday reiterated the German carrier's opposition to state subsidies for airlines, as he signed a cooperation deal with Abu Dhabi's Etihad, one of the main Gulf carriers accused of receiving government support.



The German carrier agreed in December to lease 38 aircraft from struggling Air Berlin, in which Etihad has a 29-percent stake.



Under the outgoing Hogan, Etihad pursued an ambitious expansion policy through equity partnerships in other airlines.



Some of the investments have been costly, however, with Etihad having had to keep Air Berlin alive with regular cash injections.

