Italy sets up fund to help African countries stop migrants

Italy set up a fund to help African countries better seal their borders in a bid to keep migrants from boarding flimsy and often deadly rubber boats bound for Europe, the foreign minister said Wednesday.



Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano's announcement of the 200-million-euro ($216 million) fund comes two days before European Union leaders meet in Malta to discuss their plan to stop African immigrants from arriving in Europe.



A record 181,000 migrants reached Italy over the Mediterranean last year, most of them leaving from Libya where people smugglers operate with impunity.



Italy has repeatedly criticized the EU response to the migration crisis, in particular the failure to agree between EU states over how to share out those refugees and migrants who make it into the bloc.

