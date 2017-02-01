Trump's secretary of state pick headed for Senate approval

President Donald Trump's nomination of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state is headed toward Senate confirmation after several Democrats crossed party lines to back the former Exxon Mobil CEO.



The vote on Tillerson, scheduled for Wednesday, comes as tension builds among congressional Republicans and Democrats over Trump's executive order on immigrants and refugees.



But Democrats lack the numbers in the Senate to block Tillerson from becoming the nation's chief diplomat.



With liberal groups pressing them to fight Trump, Democrats used delaying tactics on Trump nominees on Tuesday.



Several other votes were planned Wednesday to get Trump nominees approved by committees, clearing them for confirmation in the full Senate.



Several Democrats said they had no confidence Sessions would be able to stand up to Trump.

...