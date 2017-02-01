EU, Mexico to speed up trade talks amid Trump fallout

The European Union said Wednesday that it will speed up talks with Mexico on a new trade agreement amid signals from U.S. President Donald Trump that he intends to renegotiate major international trade pacts including one with Mexico.



EU and Mexico trade chiefs have agreed to hold negotiations on April 3-7 and June 26-29 .



Trade between the two more than doubled between 2005 and 2015 from 26 billion euros to 53 billion euros ($28 billion-$57 billion), but their current trade pact dates from 2000 .

