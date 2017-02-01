NATO head urges Russia to act on 'serious spike' in Ukraine violence

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday urged Russia to use its influence with pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine to halt what he called the worst upsurge in fighting in a long time.



There have been periodic surges in the fighting in eastern Ukraine but the latest clashes come just after US President Donald Trump took office promising to try to improve ties with Russia, including a possible relaxation of the sanctions.



Kiev said three of its soldiers died overnight while the rebels said four civilians had been killed.

...