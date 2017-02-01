Three Somalis abducted by ISIS-affiliated fighters found beheaded

Three of five people abducted by ISIS-affiliated fighters in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland last weekend were found beheaded on Wednesday, a government official told Reuters.



The five people were abducted by fighters from the militant Islamist group last weekend in Qandala, a port city on Puntland's Gulf of Aden coast.



ISIS fighters wrested control of Qandala from Putland's military in October last year, cutting off the town's communications and forcing many residents to flee.



The group remains a potent menace, however, and has staged frequent bombings in Mogadishu and assaults on bases of both Somalia's national army and African Union-mandated peacekeeping force AMISOM which is helping to defend the central government.

