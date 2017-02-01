US takes steps to review Dakota Access pipeline

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Wednesday it has taken initial steps to review requests to approve the final permit to finish the Dakota Access pipeline, the focus of protests for months.



On Tuesday, two U.S. lawmakers from North Dakota said they had been told by Army officials that the project would be completed.



The tribe had successfully won delays from the Obama administration for further environmental review, but last week President Donald Trump signed an executive order telling the Corps of Engineers to expedite review of the project.



U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday that Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer had told him and Vice President Mike Pence that Speer directed the Corps to proceed with the easement.

