In this Tuesday May. 3, 2016 file photo, Evans Mawarire a young pastor in the Harare poses for a photo with the Zimbabwean flag wrapped around his body. A lawyer says a Zimbabwe pastor who fled to the United States after launching a popular protest movement has been arrested on his return home. Lawyer Harrison Nkomo says Evan Mawarire was picked up at Harare International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)