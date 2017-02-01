250,000 Romanians rally in biggest anti-corruption protest

More than 250,000 Romanians demonstrated on Wednesday against a government decree decriminalising some graft offences, seen as the biggest retreat on reforms since the country joined the European Union in 2007 .



If enforced, as planned, within 10 days, the decree would, among other things, decriminalise abuse-of-power offences in which the sums involved are less than 200,000 lei ($48,000).



Dozens of other political figures from all parties stand to benefit from the decree.



The Romanian leu fell as much as 1.4 percent against the euro to 4.5540, marking a seven-month low, while longer-term yields rose 14 basis points.



Anti-corruption prosecutors are currently investigating over 2,000 abuse-of-power cases.



The government on Tuesday also approved a draft bill that would grant prison pardons.

...