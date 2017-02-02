‘Canard’ upends French presidential race

For a small duck it packs one hell of a peck.



The controversy has seriously hurt the conservative Fillon and has upended the race for France's spring presidential election.



Fillon, who was France's prime minister from 2007 to 2012, has denied any wrongdoing.



The weekly, costing 1.20 euros ($1.29), continues to be an influential player in the French media landscape, and a go-to for whistleblowers – despite dwindling newspaper sales across the world.



"Canard" or "duck" was taken from French slang for "newspaper".



The paper is also known to end political careers.

