Germany arrests Tunisian migrant linked to Tunis attack

A Tunisian asylum-seeker arrested Wednesday on suspicion of planning an attack in Germany was also wanted in Tunis in connection with a deadly assault on the Bardo Museum there, German officials said.



The German newspaper Die Welt identified the Tunisian as Haikel S., who had entered Germany as an asylum-seeker that August, according to the prosecutor's office, five months after Islamist militant gunmen stormed the Bardo Museum and killed 21 foreign tourists.



Frankfurt's prosecutor general said the suspect, who was arrested in Germany's financial capital, had lived in Germany between 2003 and 2013 before leaving for two years.

