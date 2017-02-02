Scandal-hit Fillon decries bid plot

Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon denounced a scandal engulfing his campaign as a plot by France's ruling Socialists Wednesday, asking backers to stay loyal despite an opinion poll showing he had lost his status as favorite.



The newspaper has reported that Fillon's British wife Penelope and some of the couple's children were paid over 1 million euros in all, most of it taxpayer-funded and mostly as assistants to Fillon and a successor, with very little evidence of real work. Fillon has said the work was genuine and that he would step down should the preliminary inquiry lead to a full judicial investigation.



Fillon's score fell by 5-6 points to 19-20 percent.



Should Fillon make the second round, he too would beat Le Pen, but by a lower margin, at 59 percent, Elabe said.



The poll, published Wednesday and covering about 1,000 people, is the second one to be conducted since the scandal engulfed Fillon's campaign.

