Campaign focusing on getting Muslims more active in politics

A nationwide campaign to get more Muslim Americans involved in local politics is being launched by a Massachusetts nonprofit.



Jetpac Inc. is focused on training Muslim Americans how to leverage social media, data analysis and other critical political tools to build winning campaigns for city council, school committee and other down ballot races.



Roughly 3.3 million Muslims were living in the U.S. in 2015, representing about one percent of the population, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Pew Research Center. But Muslims hold few notable elected offices.



Schildkraut said it remains to be seen whether the Muslim American community's primary challenge is developing and recruiting candidates and campaign operatives, or actually getting non-Muslim voters to support them.

