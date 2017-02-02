Germany to move ahead on new short-range air defense system

The German military has decided to replace its ageing short-range air defense systems and help fill a gap that has caused concern among NATO allies following Russia's annexation of Crimea, a defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday.



Acquisition decisions on the new short-range air defense equipment are not expected until 2018 or later, but the ministry could add some 20 million euros to the defense budget this year to fund initial work on the program, sources familiar with the plans have said.

...