Police use backhoe to breach prison, end standoff; 1 dead

Police breached a building at Delaware's largest prison early Thursday, ending a nearly 24-hour hostage standoff that left one corrections employee dead.



Inmates assumed control of the building at the James T. Vaughn Correction Center on Wednesday, taking four corrections department workers hostage.



A second Department of Correction employee who had been held hostage was rescued.



A news release from the Delaware Department of Correction said 14 more inmates were released about 12:30 a.m. Thursday from the building where the hostages had been held and were being held elsewhere at the prison.



According to the department's website, the prison is Delaware's largest correctional facility for men, with about 2,500 inmates.



In 2004, an inmate at the Smyrna prison raped a counselor and took her hostage for nearly seven hours, according to an Associated Press report at the time.

...