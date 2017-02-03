U.K. Brexit plan seeks to preserve close EU ties

Britain is leaving the European Union's single market but wants a "frictionless" new trade relationship with the bloc, the government said Thursday in the most detailed account yet of its EU exit plans.



The 75-page document confirms what Prime Minister Theresa May announced in a speech last month: Britain will leave the EU's single market in goods and services, and also seek a new customs arrangement with the soon-to-be 27-nation bloc.



The word "frictionless" appears frequently as Britain's ideal relationship, but the document does not go into detail, noting that the eventual trade and customs relationships will be hammered out during negotiations.



The document says Britain intends to guarantee that almost 3 million EU citizens living in the U.K. – and 1 million Britons who reside in other member states – can stay, blaming an unnamed minority of EU nations for obstructing a deal so far.

