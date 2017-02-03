New CIA deputy criticized over her links to waterboarding

The new deputy director of the CIA is a career spymaster who once ran a CIA prison in Thailand where terror suspects were waterboarded -- a harsh interrogation technique President Donald Trump has supported.



CIA Director Mike Pompeo announced Thursday that he has selected Gina Haspel to be the first female career CIA officer to be named deputy director.



In Washington, she has held several top senior leadership positions, including deputy director of the National Clandestine Service and deputy director of the National Clandestine Service for Foreign Intelligence and Covert Action.



More than a decade after it was last used, the CIA is still haunted by the legacy of a tactic that the U.S. government regarded as torture before the Bush administration authorized its use against terrorist suspects.



In the CIA's announcement, Haspel's career was lauded by veteran intelligence officials, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who recently retired.

