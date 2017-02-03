Trump blast rattles alliance with Australia

Australia on Friday was scrambling to come to terms with the realisation that decades as one of the closest of U.S. allies may count for little in the "America First" vision of President Donald Trump.



It took only a heated phone call from Trump to confirm Australia could expect to be treated no different to Mexico, Canada, Iran or anyone else who has felt public humiliation from Trump's tongue and social media feed.



Trump's ire was triggered by a vague agreement entered into with former president Barack Obama last year to take in refugees Australia has parked on remote Pacific islands.



Soon after leaks emerged Thursday of "the worst call by far" Trump had with Turnbull, the new president got to work.



The difficulty of handling Trump was on display again within hours and his unpredictable pendulum seemed to swing as he declared his "love for Australia".

...