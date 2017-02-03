EU leaders in Malta, hoping to curb African migration

European Union leaders met on Malta Friday to endorse plans they hope can forestall a new wave of migrants sailing for Italy from Africa, but aware anarchy in Libya means any quick fix is unlikely.



Now the EU has turned its attention to Italy, where a record 181,000 people arrived in 2016, most of them deemed to be seeking work and not in need of asylum.



In Agadez in Niger, the numbers gathering to cross the Sahara have plunged, though smugglers may just have altered routes.



The European leaders will turn their attention after May leaves later in the day to how to shore up popular support for the EU.

...