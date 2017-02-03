Fillon fights 'demolition exercise' in French presidential race

Senate President Gerard Larcher, one of Fillon's most loyal allies, tweeted a denial after news publication L'Obs reported he was about to withdraw support for the presidential contender.



They are seeking to destroy me, and beyond me to destroy the Right and steal an election".



Until the scandal over payments to his wife and family surfaced last week, Fillon was enjoying what looked like a near unassailable lead over other presidential contenders, ahead of far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen and independent centrist Emmanuel Macron.



An Odoxa poll for franceinfo radio showed 61 percent believe Fillon was wrong to persevere in his presidential bid.



Fillon had presented himself as a clean-cut, clean-living candidate.



Opinion polls have shown Fillon sliding hard to equal with rival Macron.

