Tigerair Australia axes Bali flights

Tigerair Australia has scrapped all flights to the resort island of Bali, the airline said Friday, after failing to obtain regulatory approval from Indonesian authorities.



Hundreds of tourists were stranded in Bali last month when the carrier's flights were grounded temporarily after the airline allegedly broke Indonesian regulations.



The airline was asked last month to meet requirements outlined in an aviation agreement between Indonesia and Australia, but was unable to do so, Agoes Soebagio, the ministry's director general of civil aviation, told AFP.



Sharp said it was working with Virgin Australia, Tigerair's parent company, to help passengers in Bali return to Australia.

