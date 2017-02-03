Angola's dos Santos will not run in 2017 presidential election

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos confirmed Friday he will not run in this year's presidential election, calling an end to 38 years as head of state, but he will retain control of the powerful ruling party.



Dos Santos, aged 74, said in March last year he would not run in elections due in August but opponents remained suspicious given he had reneged on similar pledges during nearly four decades running Angola.



Defense Minister Joao Lourenco will be the presidential candidate for the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), dos Santos said ahead of a party meeting where candidates for the vote will be confirmed.

...